iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $49.16

Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.16 and last traded at $49.22, with a volume of 201295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.27.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 274.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 76,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 56,358 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $203,000. NYL Investors LLC increased its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 301,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,243,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,306,000 after buying an additional 39,851 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

