Iris Energy (IREN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $13.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 million. On average, analysts expect Iris Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Iris Energy Trading Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ:IREN opened at $3.69 on Monday. Iris Energy has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $7.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IREN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 65,761 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 54.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 53,226 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 62,871.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Institutional investors own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IREN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Iris Energy from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright upgraded Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Iris Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Iris Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.70.

About Iris Energy

(Get Rating)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.