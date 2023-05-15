Iris Energy (IREN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th.
Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $13.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 million. On average, analysts expect Iris Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Iris Energy Trading Up 6.0 %
NASDAQ:IREN opened at $3.69 on Monday. Iris Energy has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $7.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on IREN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Iris Energy from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright upgraded Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Iris Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Iris Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.70.
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
