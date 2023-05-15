IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.00.

IPGP opened at $110.53 on Thursday. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $134.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.74 and a 200-day moving average of $107.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 57.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $347.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $957,247.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,345,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,251,836.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,823,923. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 22,446 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 21.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 24.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 309.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

