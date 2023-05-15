IOTA 24 Hour Volume Tops $5.68 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 15th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000655 BTC on exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $496.54 million and $5.68 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003662 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008447 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000086 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

