IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Up 9.4%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) shares were up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.95. Approximately 3,527,124 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 4,151,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on IONQ. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

IonQ Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.81 million for the quarter. IonQ had a negative net margin of 435.82% and a negative return on equity of 13.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IonQ by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,054,000 after purchasing an additional 160,077 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in IonQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in IonQ by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

