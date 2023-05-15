Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on NU (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 23,419 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 24% compared to the average volume of 18,881 call options.

NU Trading Up 4.6 %

NU traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 28,335,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,841,846. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52. NU has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $6.15.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. NU had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NU will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NU. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of NU by 3.9% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in NU by 22.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NU by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NU by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 49,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NU by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

