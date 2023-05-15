Investors Buy Large Volume of Canadian Solar Call Options (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 7,043 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 171% compared to the average volume of 2,603 call options.
Canadian Solar Stock Performance
CSIQ traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.24. The stock had a trading volume of 567,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,324. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.46. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,740,738 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $188,729,000 after acquiring an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,602,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $92,030,000 after buying an additional 80,050 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,087,666 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $64,509,000 after buying an additional 154,706 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,194 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $59,365,000 after buying an additional 441,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,078 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $71,224,000 after buying an additional 65,171 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules, provision of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and development of utility-scale solar and battery storage products. It operates through the CSI Solar and Global Energy segments. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.
