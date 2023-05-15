Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for DHT (DHT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DHT (NYSE: DHT):

5/4/2023 – DHT was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/4/2023 – DHT was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

4/25/2023 – DHT was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/25/2023 – DHT had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $12.00.

4/17/2023 – DHT was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/27/2023 – DHT was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/21/2023 – DHT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2023 – DHT is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DHT Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DHT traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 326,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,807. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.48. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of -0.19.

Get DHT Holdings Inc alerts:

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). DHT had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 142.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHT Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. DHT’s payout ratio is 129.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 86.7% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 31,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC grew its position in DHT by 41.2% during the first quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 163,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 47,683 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in DHT during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in DHT by 13.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,873,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,869,000 after buying an additional 467,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.