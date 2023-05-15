Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 15th (ASC, ATYM, AZN, BBOX, BOO, CNIC, DPLM, EYE, GPH, GSK)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, May 15th:

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 600 ($7.57) price target on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 250 ($3.15) price target on the stock.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Global Ports (LON:GPH) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

