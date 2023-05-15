Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,335. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.66 and its 200 day moving average is $144.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.71.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

