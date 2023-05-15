Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Horizon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,405 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 7.5% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after buying an additional 14,355 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after buying an additional 25,478 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.91. 1,146,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,328,335. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.72. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.71. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

