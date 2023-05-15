Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the April 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,693,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,847,000 after purchasing an additional 159,861 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 395,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,151,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 5,508.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 385,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,084,000 after purchasing an additional 378,777 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 329,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 100,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IUS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.25. 31,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,212. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $39.93. The company has a market cap of $177.10 million, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.03.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

