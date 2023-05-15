Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management lessened its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,418 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises 1.5% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Towercrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 156,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PCY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.90. 217,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,343. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.99. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $20.89.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

