Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Sold by Wealth Management Solutions LLC

Wealth Management Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 16,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 51,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.45. 1,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,770. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.52. The company has a market capitalization of $930.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $73.80 and a 12-month high of $92.76.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Articles

