Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Gap Down to $427.62

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $427.62, but opened at $413.00. Intuit shares last traded at $415.30, with a volume of 385,419 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.11.

Intuit Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $428.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.02. The firm has a market cap of $117.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 over the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,541,277,000 after buying an additional 281,362 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,484,790,000 after purchasing an additional 120,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,985,013,000 after purchasing an additional 86,957 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,518,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,362,659,000 after purchasing an additional 217,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

