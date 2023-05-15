Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,829 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.11.

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit stock opened at $416.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.02. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.90 and a 1-year high of $490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $116.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

