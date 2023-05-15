Internet Computer Price Tops $5.27 on Major Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $2.30 billion and $21.76 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for approximately $5.27 or 0.00019361 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00055524 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00040139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00006162 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,459,659 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,956,352 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

