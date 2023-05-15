International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $83.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.08. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.13.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.