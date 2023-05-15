Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,916,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 94,780 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.0% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $137,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $68.00. 1,430,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,963,740. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $142.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.48 and a 200 day moving average of $72.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

