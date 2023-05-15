Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 47,450 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,450 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.7% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $90,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.75.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LLY traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $432.24. 720,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,191,400. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $283.11 and a 12 month high of $445.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $410.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $365.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.38.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,088,005 shares of company stock worth $401,892,902 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.