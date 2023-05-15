Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 324,593 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,011,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,593 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $47,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Fastenal by 617.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

FAST traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.97. 681,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,131. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.27. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

