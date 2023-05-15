Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 184,499 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 184,499 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Best Buy worth $43,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 45.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Up 0.5 %

BBY traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.11. The company had a trading volume of 681,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,395. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $93.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 58.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

