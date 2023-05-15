Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 141,265 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 649,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,265 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of General Mills worth $54,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 518,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,057,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

General Mills Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.93. 526,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.68. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,281 shares of company stock worth $4,207,997. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.