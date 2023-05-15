Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 119,200 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,906,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 119,200 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $50,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.21. 7,999,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,710,852. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

