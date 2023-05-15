Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,083 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $79,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1,160.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 75,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 69,346 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after acquiring an additional 21,839 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 138,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 27,644 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 985,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,064,000 after purchasing an additional 212,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.75. 666,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,269,483. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.47. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

