Intech Investment Management LLC Has $63.91 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,228 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $63,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar General Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.82.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $217.19. 329,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,811. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

