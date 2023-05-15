Insurance Australia Group Ltd (ASX:IAGPE) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.60

Insurance Australia Group Ltd (ASX:IAGPE – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, May 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 1.599 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.
Insurance Australia Group Stock Performance
