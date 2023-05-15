Insider Selling: The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,053,233. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of SMG stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,243. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.11. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $102.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.63.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -23.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $34,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Further Reading

