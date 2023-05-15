Insider Selling: Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) CFO Sells 4,528 Shares of Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $200,182.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,345,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Claire Bramley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 14th, Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of Teradata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.
Teradata Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Teradata stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,210. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $45.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on TDC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.
About Teradata
Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
