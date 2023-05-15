Insider Selling: Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) CFO Sells 4,528 Shares of Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $200,182.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,345,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Claire Bramley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 14th, Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of Teradata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.

Teradata Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Teradata stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,210. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $45.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Teradata’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TDC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

