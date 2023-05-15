Insider Selling: Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) Director John David White sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $73,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Powell Industries stock traded up $3.49 on Monday, reaching $57.34. The stock had a trading volume of 182,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,938. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.11 million, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.96. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $58.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Powell Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Powell Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Powell Industries by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Powell Industries by 48.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on POWL. StockNews.com raised shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

