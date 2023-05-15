Insider Selling: Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) Director John David White sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $73,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Powell Industries Stock Up 6.5 %
Shares of Powell Industries stock traded up $3.49 on Monday, reaching $57.34. The stock had a trading volume of 182,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,938. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.11 million, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.96. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $58.04.
Powell Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.85%.
Institutional Trading of Powell Industries
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on POWL. StockNews.com raised shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
About Powell Industries
Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.
