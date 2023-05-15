Insider Selling: Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Insider Sells 1,396 Shares of Stock

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Rating) insider Jon Hauck sold 1,396 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,230 ($28.14), for a total value of £31,130.80 ($39,281.77).

LON KWS opened at GBX 2,338 ($29.50) on Monday. Keywords Studios plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,082 ($26.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,056 ($38.56). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,313.64, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,659.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,721.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.77. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. Keywords Studios’s payout ratio is 454.55%.

KWS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,200 ($40.38) to GBX 3,300 ($41.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,280 ($41.39) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

