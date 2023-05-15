Insider Selling: Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Director Sells 6,240 Shares of Stock

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $56,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,743,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,883,084.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DH stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,543. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $30.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.61 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter worth $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $81,000.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

