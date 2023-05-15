Insider Selling: American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
American Airlines Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 14,962,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,569,980. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.56.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.
