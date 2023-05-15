Insider Selling: American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 14,962,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,569,980. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Read More

