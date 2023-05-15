Insider Buying: Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) CEO Buys 371,600 Shares of Stock

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) CEO Pankaj Mohan purchased 371,600 shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $81,752.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 553,331 shares in the company, valued at $121,732.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SONN traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.22. 3,618,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,297. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88.

Get Sonnet BioTherapeutics alerts:

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,316.93% and a negative return on equity of 3,609.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.70 price target on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 96.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.