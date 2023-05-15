Insider Buying: Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Major Shareholder Buys 2,610 Shares of Stock

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited bought 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $10,100.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,863,744 shares in the company, valued at $26,562,689.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

South Cone Investments Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, May 8th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 4,420 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $19,713.20.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, South Cone Investments Limited bought 2,040 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $9,812.40.

On Friday, April 28th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 2,173 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $10,234.83.

On Monday, April 24th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 4,280 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $19,987.60.

On Thursday, April 20th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 1,850 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $9,842.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 1,850 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,934.50.

On Friday, April 14th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 1,901 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $10,018.27.

On Wednesday, April 12th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 3,577 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $19,601.96.

On Monday, April 10th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 1,923 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $9,749.61.

On Wednesday, April 5th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 7,280 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $39,967.20.

Rani Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

RANI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 28,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,128. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 20.96 and a quick ratio of 20.96. The company has a market cap of $202.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RANI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Rani Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

About Rani Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.