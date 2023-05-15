Insider Buying: Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Acquires £148.68 in Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Rating) insider Clive Brown bought 63 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 236 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £148.68 ($187.61).

Clive Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Clive Brown acquired 75 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £151.50 ($191.17).

On Monday, February 13th, Clive Brown acquired 67 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £149.41 ($188.53).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LON:ONT opened at GBX 244.40 ($3.08) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 169.60 ($2.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 372.50 ($4.70). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 214.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 238.65. The company has a market cap of £2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -2,036.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

ONT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 420 ($5.30) to GBX 400 ($5.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 529 ($6.68) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 460 ($5.80) to GBX 390 ($4.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

Further Reading

