Insider Buying: Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Director Purchases 219,230 Shares of Stock

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) Director Robert Lorne Hopfner bought 219,230 shares of Inozyme Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $1,420,610.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,432,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,244,647.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Lorne Hopfner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Robert Lorne Hopfner bought 344,592 shares of Inozyme Pharma stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $1,564,447.68.

On Monday, March 27th, Robert Lorne Hopfner acquired 51,074 shares of Inozyme Pharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $188,973.80.

Inozyme Pharma Price Performance

Inozyme Pharma stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,400. The company has a market cap of $284.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.09. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.93 and a current ratio of 8.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma

Several brokerages have weighed in on INZY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 50.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 751,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 251,796 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 429.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 53,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 24,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 62.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

