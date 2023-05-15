Insider Buying: Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) Director Buford H. Ortale bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 128,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,911. The company has a quick ratio of 82.53, a current ratio of 82.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 236.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin BSP Realty Trust

FBRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading lowered their price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin BSP Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

