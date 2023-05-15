Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Short Interest Up 18.0% in April

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the April 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47.5 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $2.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning office properties. Its properties include van Jeuneurs, Vanves, Sabliere, Baldi, Arcueil, Metropolitan, Delizy, Hanover, Bad Homburg and Stuttgart. The company was founded by Stephane Amine on February 8, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

