Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Innoviva from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innoviva presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.17.

Innoviva Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44. Innoviva has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innoviva

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). Innoviva had a net margin of 64.56% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $65.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.31 million.

In other news, CEO Pavel Raifeld acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $32,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,515.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innoviva

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 104.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,308,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 669,799 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Innoviva by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,782,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,549,000 after acquiring an additional 575,010 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Innoviva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,719,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Innoviva by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,267,000 after acquiring an additional 445,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Innoviva by 1,956.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 463,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 441,243 shares during the last quarter.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

