InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Short Interest Down 26.9% in April

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the April 15th total of 85,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of InfuSystem

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFU. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of InfuSystem by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 16.5% during the third quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 466,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 66,233 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in InfuSystem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 557,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 190,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INFU traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 19,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,624. InfuSystem has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

InfuSystem ( NYSEAMERICAN:INFU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $28.83 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered InfuSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

