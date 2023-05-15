IndiGG 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $47,135.80 (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last seven days, IndiGG has traded down 30% against the dollar. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and $47,135.80 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IndiGG

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

