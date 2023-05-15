Independent Family Office LLC Raises Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Independent Family Office LLC increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 587.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,461,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,089,000 after buying an additional 1,248,684 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 350.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,089,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,137,000 after purchasing an additional 847,549 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 657,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,877,000 after purchasing an additional 336,809 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 639,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after acquiring an additional 254,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 576,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,309,000 after purchasing an additional 229,729 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GCOW stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.45. The company had a trading volume of 376,966 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.83.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.