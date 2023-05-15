Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 10.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Ventas by 6.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ventas by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 827,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,704,000 after buying an additional 35,971 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 26,379.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Ventas by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 207,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after buying an additional 55,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $46.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $58.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -258.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

