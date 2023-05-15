Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 415 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines stock opened at $123.00 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

