Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 220 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 4.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 15.6% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.6% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.92.

ASML Stock Down 0.4 %

ASML Profile

Shares of ASML opened at $647.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $640.91 and a 200 day moving average of $615.16. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $698.59. The company has a market cap of $255.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47.

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.