Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.10.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $530.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $506.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.25. The company has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $548.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.