Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 158.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWW. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $704.88.

Insider Activity

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,220 shares of company stock worth $37,505,841 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GWW opened at $684.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $709.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $672.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $625.76.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.