Impax Asset Management Group plc Lowers Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Visteon were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Visteon by 51.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after acquiring an additional 834,079 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 34.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 546,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,921,000 after acquiring an additional 140,743 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,005,000 after purchasing an additional 118,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,272,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,081,000 after purchasing an additional 105,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 1,856.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 73,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 69,330 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Stock Performance

Visteon stock opened at $134.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.80. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $94.71 and a 1-year high of $171.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.96 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $325,970.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,416.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $165.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.42.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

Further Reading

