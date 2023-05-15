Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,149 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,592 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,588,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,792,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,565,000 after acquiring an additional 572,357 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of General Motors by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,943 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,644,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $391,737,000 after acquiring an additional 158,827 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $353,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $32.45 on Monday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.56%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

